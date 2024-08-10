Woman struck by falling sign in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A woman was injured when a sign fell on her in Boston's Downtown Crossing area on Saturday.

Boston police said they responded to the 400 block of Washington Street at 2:16 p.m. for a report that part of a sign from a building had fallen onto the street.

A person was struck, and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

A number of people working in the area tell NBC10 Boston that this woman is very lucky after she was only hit in the leg and limping.

Witnesses add that the noise was extremely loud when the metal hit the ground, and it took crews a while to clean up the mess.

"It looks dangerous for sure," Mansfield resident Lynda Starr said. "If you don't know it's coming, of course it's gonna be scary. They need to fix it up a little bit I would think. Of course there's a lot of rehab that I think needs to be done in Boston still anyhow but that does look particularly dangerous

Boston's Inspectional Services Department was notified and responded to the scene.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Downtown Boston improvement district for comment but we have not yet heard back. We're also looking to get in touch with the real estate developer in the area.