Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police

A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said.

According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Center Street.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The shooting happened in a busy area in the heart of Jamaica Plain, with the Mary E. Curley Elementary School nearby, as well as a pizza shop, nail salon and a boutique.

"I'm very upset," Derrel Slimweathers, one of the owners of SCOPE HQ, said about what happened. "We've never had violence in the two years we've been here."

Police say no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.