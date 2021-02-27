Local

Person Injured in Malden Hit-and-Run; Driver Arrested

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, Malden police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Malden, Massachusetts, and the driver involved has been arrested, police said.

A detail officer observed the victim getting struck at the intersection of Ferry and Salem streets, Malden police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was found nearby at Eastern Avenue and Main Street in Malden, and arrested, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

