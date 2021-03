One person has a minor injury after police responded to an armed home invasion in Northboro, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Reports of a man with a gun came in around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at 314 Green Street. The person who was at the address was not the homeowner, according to officials.

The man fled before police arrived and is still on the loose. Authorities believe he is armed. Police said it was not a random incident.

No further information was immediately available.