Person injured in possible double shooting in Roxbury, Boston police say

Boston police responded Sunday night to a possible double shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Information was limited but Boston police say the shooting occurred around 10:14 p.m. on Walnut Avenue, near Humboldt Avenue. EMS is on scene, and police confirm one person was taken to the hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries, or if a second person had been injured in the shooting.

Video of the scene showed yellow police tape blocking off a large area, where numerous officers were seen, as well as multiple evidence markers.

Other details were not immediately available.