Local

Boston

Person injured in possible double shooting in Roxbury, Boston police say

Boston police say the shooting occurred around 10:14 p.m. on Walnut Avenue, near Humboldt Avenue.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police responded Sunday night to a possible double shooting in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Information was limited but Boston police say the shooting occurred around 10:14 p.m. on Walnut Avenue, near Humboldt Avenue. EMS is on scene, and police confirm one person was taken to the hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries, or if a second person had been injured in the shooting.

Video of the scene showed yellow police tape blocking off a large area, where numerous officers were seen, as well as multiple evidence markers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Other details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston policeRoxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us