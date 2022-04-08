Person Injured in Police Shooting Near Walgreens, TD Bank in Revere

A person was injured Friday night in a police shooting that happened on a street in between a Walgreens pharmacy and TD Bank in Revere, Massachusetts.

Revere police said around 9:30 p.m. that they were investigating the shooting at Broadway and Fernwood Avenue.

One suspect was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with what's considered a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Investigation under way Broadway/Fernwood Ave. Officer involved shooting. One suspect suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area. — Revere Police (@reverepolice) April 9, 2022

People were asked to avoid the area, and Broadway was closed down -- usually a very busy part of the city.

Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed a large section of the road blocked off with yellow crime scene police tape and numerous police vehicles on scene. The yellow tape appeared to extend into the parking lots of both Walgreens and TD Bank, which are on opposite sides of Broadway.

One evidence marker was next to a gun that could also be seen on the ground right near a police vehicle.

A witness, who was withdrawing cash from the TD Bank ATM when the incident unfolded, told NBC10 Boston there was a man waiving a gun in the middle of the street. He says several police cruisers arrived, and an officer told the man in the street to drop his gun and then several shots were fired.

The witness says he ducked for cover, only 100 feet away from the gunfire.

"Walking to the ATM, turned around, heard someone yelling some stuff, next thing I know police are coming in, all of a sudden I hear 'drop the gun,'" he said. "Next thing you know, I'm turning to try not to look at the situation, just hear pow pow pow. Three or four shots rang out. Ran to get covered. Next thing I know the guy's down. And then I got out as soon as I can before I got blocked in."

Police confirmed an officer fired his weapon and struck the man. They say there was an exchange of gunfire, and the man fired first.

It was not immediately clear if any officers were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.