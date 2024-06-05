Person killed, another injured in Providence double shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, Wednesday night.

Information is extremely limited at this point but police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that two people were shot on Harvard Avenue, with one victim dying from their injuries.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect, and it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

There were several officers on scene, and yellow crime tape was blocking off the area.

An investigation is underway.