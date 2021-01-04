Local

Authorities Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Dorchester

No arrests have been made, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Monday night.

Boston police responded to 115 Southampton St. after receiving a call at 7:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The person died after being taken to the hospital.

There have been no arrests, and police did not provide any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.   

