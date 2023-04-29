Local

Massachusetts

Person Killed in I-495 Crash in Mansfield, 2 Others Injured

Massachusetts State Police have not identified the victim.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person is dead and two others are injured following a multi-car crash overnight on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

State police say two cars were involved in the crash around 2:50 a.m. Saturday on I-495 north, prior to Exit 27. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash scene was cleared by 6:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim or said what they believe caused the crash.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

