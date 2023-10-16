Norwood

Person killed in Norwood crash

A driver died after a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Monday in Norwood, Massachusetts

A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Upland Woods Circle.

Authorities say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead.

The vehicle went into the opposite lane of traffic and down a ditch, the district attorney's office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

