Person killed in Norwood crash

A driver has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Norwood, Massachusetts.
The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Upland Woods Circle.
Authorities say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead.
The vehicle went into the opposite lane of traffic and down a ditch, the district attorney's office said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.