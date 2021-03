One person has died following an overnight single-car crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts according to the city's police department.

The crash occurred on Route 18 in New Bedford near Walnut Street, where police responded around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two people were in the car, New Bedford police said. It is unclear if it was the driver or passenger who was killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.