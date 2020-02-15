Local
Worcester

Person of Interest Identified in Child Abduction Attempts

Police in Worcester have identified a person of interest in connection with reported attempts by a man to kidnap two children.

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Generic Worcester Police
NECN

Police in Worcester have identified a person of interest in connection with reported attempts by a man to kidnap two children.

The person was in custody on an unrelated offense, officials announced Friday. No other information was released.

The Telegram & Gazette reported the students were accosted on their way to or from school in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Officials said the man was following children and asking them to get into his vehicle.

Local

Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Missing Haverhill Woman Found Safe

MBTA police 1 hour ago

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Security Guard’s Backpack, Credit Card

Police said the man confronted a 10-year-old elementary school student and grabbed her left wrist, but she made it to school safely. Authorities said the man also yelled at a middle school student to come to him, but she ran away and the man fled in a vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us