Person of Interest Named in Molly Bish Case

Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. has been named a person of interest in the murder of Molly Bish, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Thursday.

Sumner, who died in 2016, is being investigated in the 2000 murder of the 16-year-old based on new information received recently by investigators, the district attorney said.

Born in 1945, he was active in central Massachusetts from 1960 through 2016. He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester and Worcester areas. He lived in Spencer prior to his death.

Investigators said they are still seeking tips from the public looking for information relative to Sumner’s employment practices/personnel, associates, vehicles, travel and any known habits.

The district attorney's announcement comes just weeks before the 21st anniversary of Molly's disappearance from Comins Pond in Warren on June 27, 2000.

She lived in Warren and was working as a lifeguard at the pond. Her disappearance set off a massive search.

Two decades after 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared while working her lifeguard shift at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts, her family held a vigil there.

Molly's remains were found nearly three years later in the woods of Whiskey Hill in nearby Palmer.

Through the years, Bish's family never stopped looking for her killer, pleading for anyone who knew anything to come forward.

"We have walked in the valley of hell. You have created a fear that haunted my family. It must stop," her mother, Magi Bish, wrote in a 2013 letter.

"We don't know who did this to Molly," her sister, Heather, said at the time. "It's very, very scary."

Last year, on the 20th anniversary of her sister's disappearance, Heather Bish said time had not healed her family's wounds.

"Twenty is significant because of the year," she said. "But for me, I live without my sister every day. I live trying to find a murderer every day."

Anyone with information on Sumner or anything else related to the case is urged to call the anonymous tip line at (508) 453-7575.