Local

acton

Person Pulled From House Fire in Acton, Flown to Hospital

There was no immediate update on the person's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Stow Fire Department/Twitter

Firefighters rescued a person Monday night from a burning home in Acton, Massachusetts.

After being removed from the Washington Street house, the person was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed one of its engines responded to the landing zone for the Boston MedFlight that had been requested for the victim.

The Acton Fire Department urged people to use caution if they were driving in the area of Washington Street while fire crews battled the blaze. The fire was knocked down just before 8:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

actonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us