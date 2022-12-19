Person Pulled From House Fire in Acton, Flown to Hospital

Firefighters rescued a person Monday night from a burning home in Acton, Massachusetts.

After being removed from the Washington Street house, the person was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed one of its engines responded to the landing zone for the Boston MedFlight that had been requested for the victim.

The Acton Fire Department urged people to use caution if they were driving in the area of Washington Street while fire crews battled the blaze. The fire was knocked down just before 8:30 p.m., fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.