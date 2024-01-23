dorchester

Person sent to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

The person, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time

By Staff Reports

A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police were investigating two separate scenes: one on Bellevue Street at Columbia Road, where evidence markers and bullet casings were seen, and the other on Columbia Road and Dudley Street -- this is where Boston's Emergency Medical Services said they found the victim.

The person, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

