Person seriously hurt as dump truck crashes at I-93/I-95 exchange in Canton

A dump truck crashed off the ramp from Interstate 93 to I-95 in Canton, Massachusetts, on Monday, causing one person to be seriously injured, police said.

Video showed the truck on its side in the median of the exit, leaving rocks strewn across the grass.

The person who was injured was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance, according to Massachusetts State Police. They didn't immediately have more information about the crash.

NBC10 Boston A crashed dump truck on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Interstate 95 south in Canton, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 11, 2024.