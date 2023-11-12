Person seriously injured in Auburn house fire

One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in Auburn, Massachusetts.
Auburn Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to battle the Willis Street fire and said the blaze was under control as of 5 p.m.
One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Fire officials said they are expected to be OK.
Further details were not released, including a possible cause.