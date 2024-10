A person was shot and seriously injured Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded around 7:54 p.m. to a shot spotter activation at Pilgrim Pl. and Richfield St. and found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There was no update on their condition.

No arrests have been made, and police say it is currently an active crime scene.

The homicide unit will be handling the investigation, according to police.