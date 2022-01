One person sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in East Boston Sunday night, police said.

A call came in at 8:18 p.m. Sunday night reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 808 Saratoga St. in Boston's Eastie neighborhood. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. There is an active and ongoing investigation into the shooting, police said.