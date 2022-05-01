Person Seriously Injured in I-495 Crash in Berlin, Mass.

A person was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday night after a single car crash on Interstate 495 in Berlin, Massachusetts.

First responders were called around 8:15 p.m. to I-495 southbound at Route 62 for a crash with unknown injuries.

The vehicle was extensively damaged, trapping the driver inside. Rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free them.

The person was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries. Authorities did not release their name.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.