Person severely hurt in Boxboro industrial accident, police say

A person was severely hurt in an industrial accident in Boxboro, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

The person was flown to a hospital by helicopter, Boxboro police said. He was hurt by a piece of heavy equipment, but more information wasn't immediately available.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. at a recycling facility on Codman Hill Road, according to police.

Footage from the scene showed a taped-off excavator that appeared to have broken through the wall of a building at the facility.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.