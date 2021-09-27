Local

Maine

Person Shot by Police in Auburn, Maine

The shooting occurred on Center Street around 10 a.m. Monday

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot by police in Auburn, Maine, on Monday.

News Center Maine said the shooting occurred near 181 Center St., which is restricted to just one lane in each direction until further notice due to the ongoing investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. in the area of a FedEx store, the Sun Journal newspaper reported.

State police and detectives from the attorney general's office are assisting with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

More Maine stories

Maine 44 mins ago

Lobster Fishing Group Files Lawsuit Against Feds Whale Plan

coronavirus Sep 25

Masks Are Back for Maine's Lawmakers

Maine Sep 25

Small Earthquake Felt Near Portland, Maine, Saturday

This article tagged under:

MaineMaine State PoliceAuburnFedExMaine Attorney General's Office
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us