1 dead, 1 hurt in Dorchester incident; report of shooting under investigation

Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a car hit a house in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
The Boston Police Department initially told NBC10 Boston a person had been shot around 9 p.m. on Fifield Street.
Speaking at the scene, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin later walked back that confirmation, saying police were investigating "whether or not it was a shooting."
McLaughlin said a crash into a house was reported around 8:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, McLaughlin said. A passenger was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a broken leg.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene, according to McLaughlin.
No arrests have been made, police said.
No further information was immediately available.