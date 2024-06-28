1 dead, 1 hurt in Dorchester incident; report of shooting under investigation

Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a car hit a house in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department initially told NBC10 Boston a person had been shot around 9 p.m. on Fifield Street.

Speaking at the scene, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin later walked back that confirmation, saying police were investigating "whether or not it was a shooting."

McLaughlin said a crash into a house was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, McLaughlin said. A passenger was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries believed to be a broken leg.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, according to McLaughlin.

No arrests have been made, police said.

No further information was immediately available.