Person Shot in Brockton

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Ash Street, Brockton police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Katie Brace

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Very little information has been released at this time, but Brockton police have confirmed that someone was shot around 11:15 p.m. on Ash Street, near Spring Street.

Investigators on scene overnight appeared to focus their efforts on an area near a van outside a house. The scene was cleared Friday morning.

There was no immediate word on any possible suspects, or the victim's condition.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and Brockton police are investigating. Any additional information will come from the DA's office, police said.

