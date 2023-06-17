Local

Boston police

Person shot in Dorchester; no arrests

Boston police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Ripley Road

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said, and no one has been arrested.

Boston police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. for a shooting on Ripley Road and found a victim with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information was released, but police said no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

