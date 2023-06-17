Person shot in Dorchester; no arrests

One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said, and no one has been arrested.
Boston police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. for a shooting on Ripley Road and found a victim with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
No suspect information was released, but police said no arrests have been made.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
