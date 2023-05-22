Large Police Presence After Person Shot in Dorchester, Part of Road Shutdown

A shooting Monday evening in the city's Dorchester neighborhood has drawn a large response from police with at least a block shutdown.

Initial information was extremely limited though Boston police did confirm the incident happened on Columbia Road and at least one person was shot. Their condition was not immediately known.

Traffic Advisory: Due to police activity (person shot), Columbia Road in the area of Ceylon St, Geneva Ave and Quincy St is shut down until further notice. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 22, 2023

The Boston Police Department has issued a traffic advisory on Twitter saying Columbia Road in the area of Ceylon Street, Geneva Avenue and Quincy Street is shut down until further notice due to the police activity.

People in the area will need to seek an alternate route.

Aerial footage from the scene shows at least 10 parked cruisers with numerous officers in the street, where yellow police tape is blocking off a large section of roadway.

The crime scene is in front of several triple deckers and is extremely active. Red tape could also be seen around at least two black vehicles that appear to be abnormally positioned in the street between a row of others vehicles that are parallel parked along the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This developing news story will be updated.