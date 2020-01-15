DPW Worker Fatally Shot While Doing Road Repairs in Lawrence

A city public works employee was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

The shooting took place at Andover and Clifton streets, Police Chief Roy Vasque said. The district attorney's office said police responded to a report of shots fired around 2 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office said the DPW worker was reportedly performing road repair at the time of the shooting.

No other details about the incident were immediately available. It wasn't clear if the shooter remained at large.

The district attorney said the situation remains "active and fluid" and it would be inappropriate to comment on suspects or a possible motive.