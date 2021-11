A person was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported on Rockland Street near Wakullah Street at about 1:20 p.m., Boston police said. Officers found a person who appeared to be shot, and other evidence connected to a shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police didn't immediately have information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.