Man Fatally Shot Near Baseball Field in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and police superintendent James Miller.

"Unfortunately despite the rapid response of our first responders here, the young man unfortunately did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Hayden said. "As always, we need the community's support and help here. You can call if you have any information."

The victim's name has not been released.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fatal shooting, which occurred in the general vicinity of a parking lot, happened directly across the street from the Jim Rice Baseball Field at Ramsey Park.

Video from the scene showed a large portion of a parking lot cordoned off by police tape, with numerous evidence markers on the ground. Authorities said they're still investigating how many shots were fired, or whether the suspect fled on foot or in a car.

No arrests have been made. According to the district attorney, there is no reason to believe the community is at risk.

Authorities stressed however that they are concerned for the community at large any time a shooting like this happens, noting how Thursday's was in such close proximity to the park.

"Right behind us there are soccer games going on, football practice with some of our young people," Hayden said while speaking at the scene Thursday night. "We're always concerned about our community and our people when these things happen. And we're going to need people's help and support as we attempt to work hard in this case."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boston Police Department homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous information can be called into 617-494-TIPS. The DA said they'll do everything they can to investigate the case fully, as they do in every situation, he added.