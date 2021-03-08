Person Shot in South Boston

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night in a South Boston shooting.

"I heard this huge bang, it sounded too muffled to be a gunshot, so I thought, 'Oh, maybe it was a little firework,'" said Brendan McCarthy Jr., who was about to walk his dog, Bailey.

Police blocked off a huge portion of Dorchester Street while they investigated the shooting.

"I didn't expect any shooting to happen in this area," McCarthy said.

A bike could be seen on the sidewalk behind police tape. Employees inside a nearby pizza shop say whatever happened must have happened fast, because they didn't hear anything.

Police did not have information about any arrests Monday night.