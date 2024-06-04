Person shot in Stop & Shop parking lot in Revere

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight just feet away from a Stop & Shop entrance in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

Revere police confirm officers responded to the grocery store at 640 Squire Road and found one victim, who was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

This shooting does not appear to be random, according to police, who have not announced any arrests.

Stop & Shop said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that they are aware of the "unfortunate incident" that took place outside the Revere store, noting that they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

"The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority for us," the statement read. "We are thankful for local law enforcement and first responders for their swift response."

The Revere grocery shop has since reopened to serve the community, but the brazen violence has left some customers feeling concerned for their safety,

“Going to the supermarket everyday is safe to me. I always charge my car but now today it’s just a little scary now."

Witnesses say the violence all unfolded just steps from the store's entrance between the customers, carts and cars, as neighbors were trying to get their groceries when gunfire rang out.

“I actually saw the whole thing there was a couple guys standing right over there and they were arguing I just don’t know what they were arguing about,” said a witness, who recorded the incident and wanted to stay off camera when speaking to NBC10 Boston. “Then all of a sudden the skinny guy pulls out a gun from his waist and then shoots the big guy in the stomach.”

Video shows the argument between two males become increasingly aggressive in the parking lot before the suspect pulls a gun out of his pocket, shooting the victim.

Police haven't released further details at this time. An investigation is active and ongoing.