Person Shot Near Revere Beach With Large Crowds Around on Holiday Weekend

A person was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot near Revere Beach in Revere, Massachusetts, state police said.

State police responded to the shooting that occurred in the area of Shirley and Centennial avenues around 7 p.m. Few other details were released but police said a female victim was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition or the extent of her injuries.

Numerous state police units responded to the beach area, including patrols, detectives, K-9 teams and crime scene technicians. There were also already many patrols out Sunday on the boulevard that runs parallel to the beach due to the large Memorial Day weekend crowds throughout the afternoon and evening.

Police say Revere Beach Boulevard northbound is currently closed at Eliot Circle on the beach’s southern tips.

There was no word on a possible suspect.

Many have flocked to New England's beaches this weekend to mark the unofficial start to summer as the region has been enjoying beautiful weather with sunny, clear skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

This developing story will be updated.