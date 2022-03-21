Man Shot on MBTA Bus in Boston

Local

One person was shot on an MBTA bus Monday morning in Mattapan, Boston police confirmed.

Police were called at 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot on board an MBTA bus in the area of 943 Morton Street in Boston.

When they arrived on scene, Boston police and transportation police found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on early preliminary information, authorities believe the victim and the alleged shooter were in a verbal argument before shots were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time. No further information was immediately available.

