Massachusetts

Person sledding injured in collision with tree in Sherborn

Sherborn Fire and Rescue didn't provide an immediate update on the extent of the person's injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was injured while sledding with their family in Sherborn, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Sherborn Fire and Rescue says they were called to Pine Hill off of Pine Hill Lane for a technical rescue after an adult struck a tree while sledding.

Firefighters were able to rig a hoist system to safely lower the patient down the hill to the field where their UTV was waiting to take them to an ambulance.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.

Further details were not provided.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
