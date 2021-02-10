Local

Middleboro

Person Critically Injured in Middleboro Hotel Stabbing: Police

Just before 9 a.m., Middleboro police and fire officials responded to the Quality Inn, located at 30 East Clark St.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person is critically injured after being stabbed Wednesday morning at a hotel in Middleboro, Massachusetts, police said.

Just before 9 a.m., Middleboro police and fire officials responded to the Quality Inn, located at 30 East Clark St., after hotel staff called to report a male hotel guest was having difficulty breathing.

Responding authorities discovered the man was suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken by a Middleboro Fire Department ambulance to a Brockton hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no immediate word on a suspect, and police did not share any other information.

The Middleboro Police Department is investigating.

