Braintree Police Respond to South Shore Plaza for Possible Stabbing

Police responded Friday evening to an altercation at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, that left a mall employee injured.

Braintree police initially said officers were called to the mall for a person stabbed just before 6 p.m. Police later said it was unclear if there was an actual stabbing, noting investigators were still working to determine what exactly caused the victim's injury.

Police did not specify where in the plaza the incident occurred, though aerial footage from the scene showed multiple officers on the top floor of one of the mall's parking garages. At least one K-9 unit and investigators taking pictures could also be seen at the parking structure near Nordstrom and Target.

According to police, the victim is a 21-year-old Dorchester woman who works at the mall. She and the suspect are casually known to each other and apparently met with the intention of having an altercation, police said.

The victim did sustain a minor injury to her neck during the fight, police added. Her injury is considered minor.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the identity of the suspect.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident between the victim and suspect, and there is no threat to public safety.

An investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

South Shore Plaza has been the site of several violent incidents in recent years. Following a deadly shooting last year, the owner of the mall pledged to beef up security, calling what happened "unacceptable."

In the wake of the shooting on Jan. 22, 2022, the mall had said it would add security features like a K-9 unit, more armed guards and more security cameras, including portable security camera towers outside connected to Simon’s Indianapolis-based intelligence center, according to Michael Romstad, executive vice president of property management for mall owner Simon Property Group.

Simon had been working with Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros and police Chief Mark Dubois.

The mall was paying for three city police officers to patrol, but the mayor and chief didn't think that was enough and wanted Simon to pay for more. The mayor also had said the video surveillance system at the mall was “a little bit behind the times,” noting at the time that he would like to see upgrades.

In addition to the deadly shooting in 2022, gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store at the mall in 2017, and in 2020, a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report