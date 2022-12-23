Local

Boston

Person Stabbed in Boston

There was no immediate update on the extent of the victim's injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no word on a possible suspect.

Police remained on scene late Friday night. An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
