Teen stabbed to death in Roslindale

A teenager has died after being stabbed Monday afternoon in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police.

The stabbing occurred on Bradeen Street, authorities said. The victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said no arrests have been made, and authorities do not know how many people were involved in the incident.

"We're canvassing for witnesses, as well as video," Colon said.

Police say the weapon used in the killing has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.