roslindale

Teen stabbed to death in Roslindale

An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after being stabbed in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC10 Boston

A teenager has died after being stabbed Monday afternoon in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police.

The stabbing occurred on Bradeen Street, authorities said. The victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said no arrests have been made, and authorities do not know how many people were involved in the incident.

"We're canvassing for witnesses, as well as video," Colon said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the weapon used in the killing has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

roslindale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us