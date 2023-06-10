Person stabbed multiple times at Falmouth apartment complex

First responders on Cape Cod were called to an apartment complex in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Saturday evening for a reported stabbing.

The Falmouth Fire Department confirmed it received a call around 4:45 p.m. for a person who had been stabbed multiple times at the Gosnold Grove Apartments, located at 364 East Falmouth Highway.

According to the fire department, all Falmouth units were already at a structure fire and were not available to respond, so Mashpee Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene.

The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital and then later transferred off the Cape. There was no immediate word on the person's condition or the extent of their injuries.

Fire officials did not have any information on a suspect, either.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Falmouth police, state police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office for more information.