Person stabbed outside Allston school

Boston police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 40 Armington Street, which is the listed address for the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Getty Images

A person was injured Monday afternoon in a stabbing outside a school in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

Boston police said they received a call at 3:18 p.m. for a person stabbed in the area of 40 Armington Street, which is the listed address for the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Further details were not immediately available, including whether or not any arrests have been made.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This breaking story will be updated when we get more information

