Massachusetts

Person stabbed outside Dartmouth Mall, police say

Both the victim and suspect are reported to be youths, Dartmouth police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A person was injured in a stabbing at a mall in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday, and another person is in custody.

Police say officers responded to the Dartmouth Mall, located at 200 N Dartmouth Mall, around 2:50 p.m. regarding a possible stabbing in the parking lot outside of Five Below.

Officers found a victim with what appeared to be non-life threatening stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both people involved are reported to be youths, according to police.

The scene remained active later Sunday, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further details were not available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us