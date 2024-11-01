Maine

Person suffers severe burns in house fire in Skowhegan, Maine

Investigators were on scene into the evening Thursday

By Marc Fortier

One person was critically injured in a fire in Skowhegan, Maine, on Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Marshal's Office said they were called by the Skowhegan Fire Department to respond to a house fire in the 700 block of Waterville Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.

One person was able to make it out of the home, but they suffered severe burns and were taken to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where they were listed in critical condition. A medical helicopter later transported the victim to another facility.

Investigators were on scene into the evening on Thursday.

No further details were released.

The Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters from Skowhegan, Waterville, Madison, Canaan, Fairfield, Norridgewock and Cornville all responded to the fire, along with Redington Fairview EMS and Skowhegan and Fairfield police.

More Maine stories

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Police ID Maine man killed in crash on I-95 in NH

Massachusetts Oct 31

Mass. ratepayers to pay extra $512M for Maine transmission line for Canadian hydropower

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us