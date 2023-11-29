Person trapped under car in North Reading

There was no immediate update on the person's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person who was trapped under a vehicle in North Reading, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews freed them.

North Reading police and fire departments responded to the motor vehicle incident on Fieldcrest Terrace after receiving a 911 call around 7:48 p.m. reporting a person was trapped under a car near Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces.

North Reading firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and then free the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition, or details on how they ended up under the car.

The North Reading fire and police departments are investigating.

