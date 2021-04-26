Person Under Orange Line Train; Service Suspended in Downtown Boston

MBTA Orange Line service was suspended in downtown Boston Monday afternoon because a person was under a train at the State Street station, the agency said.
Orange Line service was interrupted between North Station and Back Bay. Riders hoping to get to Back Bay were advised to take the Green Line from North Station.
The MBTA didn't immediately say what the person under the train's condition was or what they believe caused the person to be trapped.
This developing news story will be updated with more information.