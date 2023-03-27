Pet Pig Has New Home After Being Abandoned in Boston

After six months of uncertainty, a pig left abandoned in Boston now has a new home in New Hampshire, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Clarendon the pig was brought by her owner to a relative's home in Boston in October 2022, then left behind, the ARL said. ARL took her in and she immediately charmed staff with her "sparkling personality and playfulness."

After a six-month search for the right fit, Clarendon has been placed in a home in New Hampshire. The family already had two large pet pigs and was prepared to welcome her into the family.

Clarendon, now renamed Rosie, will spend her days playing with her new pig friends and hamming it up for the camera.

“ARL has taken tremendous joy in caring for Clarendon over the past six months, she truly is an amazing pig with an infectious personality,” stated ARL Media Relations Manager Mike DeFina. “It was a wonderful moment to see her welcomed into her home and we are grateful to her new family for giving her the home she truly deserves.”