Pet Serval, an African Wild Cat, Goes Missing From Family's Home in NH

New Hampshire residents are being asked to look out for a missing African serval in Merrimack.

The 40-pound wild cat went missing from his family home in the Peaslee Road area on Wednesday, according to Merrimack police.

The cat, named Spartacus, is legally owned and permitted through New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, police said.

Spartacus may answer to his name, police said, but tends to be "skittish around strangers."

Anyone who spots the cat is asked to call Merrimack police at 603-424-3774.