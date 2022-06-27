9 in 10 Pet Owners Want Pet-Friendly Office Policies, MSPCA Poll Finds

Could adding some "ruff" make returning to offices a little less rough?

That's what the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is suggesting with the release of a poll last week that found 92% of pet owners in favor of pet-friendly office policies.

"The poll makes clear that now is the time for employers to start thinking about developing pet friendly office policies as both a recruiting and retention incentive," said Kara Holmquist, MSPCA-Angell's director of advocacy, in a statement.

The survey of 500 MSPCA-Angell email list subscribers, released Thursday, also found just over half of respondents would consider a new job with a more pet-friendly office, though only 4% are actively looking to make the move. About 1 in 5 didn't want to change jobs for a more pet-friendly workplace.

The benefits of pets at work may sound better in the abstract than in practice. A study of five companies published last year in the journal Animals found that having a dog at work brings people in the office together but also brings a level of stress: "Interviewees often compared dogs with having a child, regarding the extra responsibility of taking care of a helpless dependent."

