Pfizer to Conduct Lyme Disease Vaccine Trial in Maine

The trial, held at Northern Light Health system in Brewer, will span over 13 months and require patients to take two shots two months apart

Pfizer has partnered with a Maine health care system to conduct the third phase of a Lyme disease clinical trial to test the efficacy of the company’s vaccine.

The trial, held at Northern Light Health system in Brewer, will span over 13 months and require patients to take two shots two months apart. In March, the patients will need to take a booster shot before the next summer’s tick season, The Bangor Daily News reported last week.

Rung-chi Li, a Northern Light allergy and immunology doctor, said he estimates about 100 people starting at age 5 and up will participate in the trial.

Li said Pfizer approached the hospital system about the clinical trial because Maine has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease infections in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most Mainers will be eligible for the trial in July when Northern Light opens up registration, Li said.

