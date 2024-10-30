Maine

Man with gun fatally shot by sheriff's deputy in Maine

By Jessie Castellano

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

A man was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Phillips, Maine, on Tuesday, authorities said.

A Franklin County sheriff's deputy was called to a bridge on Salem Road for a report of a man with a gun about 6 p.m., Sheriff Scott Nichols said in a news release, News Center Maine reported.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Lawrence Scott, refused to drop his weapon or accept help, Nichols said. Instead, he raised his gun at the deputy, who shot Scott.

The officer, deputy Jesse Clement, was placed on leave -- standard protocol for police shootings -- and the Maine Attorney General's Office was investigating what happened.

