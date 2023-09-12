PHOTOS: 11 unbelievable images from Monday's historic floods in Leominster

Heavy rains caused historic flooding across the central Massachusetts city of Leominster on Monday night, with many forced to evacuate from their homes and others having to be rescued from their vehicles when they became trapped in high waters. The city declared a state of emergency as water poured into homes, creating moats around their foundations. Residents were urged not to venture outside and schools canceled classes on Tuesday. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported. Here are some images that illustrate the devastation endured in the five-hour period when the storm stalled out over the city.